Sunday will see scattered thunderstorms and a heat advisory

Sunday is starting out with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, mostly cloudy skies, and a stray shower or two possible. When it comes to heat, Sunday will be a little bit cooler than the last several days, but an excessive heat advisory will still be in place from 10am to 7pm on Sunday. This means regular temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values right around the 102-108 degree range.
Isolated to scattered rain chances will once again be in place during the afternoon. Majority of us should stay dry, but the threat for showers and isolated thunderstorms is there. Once we get past Sunday afternoon, both high and low temperatures will start to get closer to normal. High temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout next week, and low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day next week, but timing and impacts will be adjusted as we get closer to each day accordingly.