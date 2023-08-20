 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sunday will see lots of sunshine as temperatures continue to increase into the week

Sunday 6am forecast

This Sunday morning is starting off with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s here in Northeast Mississippi. Along with this, we are seeing mostly clear skies and calm winds. Overall, a pleasant start to the day, although conditions will get quite a bit more uncomfortable by this afternoon. High pressure continues to dominate our area keeping us clear of any rain chances, but also providing us with more heat.
Afternoon high temperatures for today are expected to reach into the mid 90s while heat index values will be in the low 100s, just outside of the lower limit for heat advisories. Still, it is important we stay hydrated and keep that A/C going. At least with all of the sunshine in our area, there will be plenty of opportunities to head to the pool.
Temperatures will steadily increase as we head into our work week. We will see actual temperatures into the triple digits with heat index values of 110 or greater. Expect to see many heat advisories and warnings issued during this time period. All the while, rain chances will be pretty much nonexistent until at least next weekend. This will keep humidity values down just a bit for the start of our work week. But with temperatures being as high as they are, we still need to prepare for dangerously hot weather coming up.

 

