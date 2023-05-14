Sunday will be warmer with another chance of showers and storms in the afternoon

Going into Sunday high temps will be slightly warmer, with most of us getting into the low 90s. Showers and storms are once again expected into the afternoon. Rainfall will be more widespread through the afternoon and evening than it was on Saturday. We will see some areas of rainfall that may be on the heavy side at times, along with some thunderstorms that may be on the hefty side at times.
We will still see some lingering showers and thunderstorms going into the work week, however there does seem to be a slightly lower chance for activity at times. That being said, it will not be a wash out everyday but each day we will have the chance for rain.
We also see that our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures may cool off by several degrees. This will be due to a cold front moving into the area on Monday. This will make for nicer, less sticky conditions midweek with highs back in the low to mid 80s.