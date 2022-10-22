Sunday will be a dry conclusion to this week

As we head into your Sunday we are anticipating dry conditions once again with morning temperatures a bit milder. We will start the morning with temperatures in the mid-50s and skies that will likely be covered with a thin veil of middle and upper layer clouds into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a few spots hitting or slightly exceeding the 80° mark. It will be a pretty warm October afternoon and a great day for outdoor activities.
As the new week begins we will remain under the influence of high pressure lodged along the Atlantic coast. The presence of this high to our east will aide in the gradual return of moisture to the area. Monday, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with southerly winds.
With additional moisture, temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 70s with thunderstorms becoming likely between the late morning and early evening hours. This looks to be a quick-hitting rain chance associated with a line of thunderstorms that is expected to move through the area. Right now, we have our coverage of rainfall at 50%, but there is at least some hope that maybe this front could tap into some Pacific tropical moisture. That doesn’t always yield great precipitation around here, but considering the drought we were in, we will take about anything, right? A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, but that remains a point of lower confidence again reliant upon how much of that tropical moisture figures into the equation.
Wednesday could start off with some pre-dawn or early day showers, and the temperatures in the mid 50s. Wednesday looks to be our coolest day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clearing skies.
Thursday, we start in the upper 40s, the coldest morning out of the next seven, with high temperatures still expected to reach the low 70s by afternoon under mostly clear skies.
Heading towards next weekend we look like to experience another gradual increase in temperatures and moisture. This could eventually lead to some more low-end rain chances by next weekend, however, those odds currently appear to be less substantial than our chance of rain for the middle of next week.
