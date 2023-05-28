Sunday starts off with partly cloudy skies and some fog

Yesterday saw showers and thunderstorm activity that lasted into last night due to lingering low pressure in the area. Although this activity has died down by now, areas that saw lots of rainfall last night are now experiencing patchy fog. Temperatures are flirting with the upper 50s waking up on Sunday morning. This is along with partly cloudy skies and a few areas possibly even seeing a few sprinkles of light rain, but the vast majority of Northeast Mississippi is dry this morning.
Since the low pressure from yesterday has moved out to our east, the only rain expected on Sunday is occasional showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm which will be very light in nature. For the most part, we will see mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the lower 80s for this afternoon. Dry conditions are expected to last until the later half of next week when widespread showers and thunderstorms move back into the area. While temperatures will be below average for the first part of the next work week, with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the low 80s, we will warm up to near 90 degrees by next weekend.