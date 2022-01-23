Sunday morning is starting off chilly, but sunshine will lead to more seasonal temperatures this afternoon

As we start off our Sunday, those crisp, cold temps will be staying. Good news though, there is plenty of sunshine ahead for Sunday. This sunshine will allow us to get into the low 50s by the afternoon, which is average for this time of year.
Winds will also switch to a westerly direction which will give us a warming trend today and into Monday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 50s. Monday will be the warmest day this week with increasing cloud coverage.
Rain will be back into our weather forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning. This return of rainfall will be due to a low-pressure system coming from the south and a cold front moving through our area.
After the rain early next week another Canadian/Arctic high pressure will build into our area and bring back the well below normal temperatures and clearing skies for the remainder of the week.
