Sunday is starting off foggy but dry

Sunday morning is starting out with mostly clear conditions and a little cloud cover in the distance from far away thunderstorms moving out from our area. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. We will see isolated showers once again later in the day. These will remain below severe limits, but could bring some more heavy rainfall. The majority of the storm activity will be towards the afternoon.
The air will continue to feel hot and muggy with temperatures rising into the low to mid 90s. So, just your average summer day in Mississippi. As we start the next work week, conditions continue to dry out. Although there will be a chance for brief showers tomorrow, the next several days will see lots of sunshine.
Along with this, comes lots of heat. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s by midweek and low temperatures will be into the upper 70s. On top of that, the heat index will be even higher. We will see heat index values around 110-115 degrees which will result in multiple heat advisories being issued. Relief from the heat arrives in the form of a cold front moving into the area on Friday. This will give us cooler temperatures for the start of next weekend as well as showers and thunderstorms.