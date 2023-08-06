Sunday begins with calm weather before excessive heat and thunderstorms take over

Sunday morning is starting with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and peaking in the mid 90s. Again, we will be watching for storms to build into the area from the northwest. These will likely move in during the mid to late afternoon, but stray showers could form earlier. This timing of when storms develop Sunday will have a big impact on how high temperatures climb on your Sunday afternoon. If showers and storms roll through later in the morning, this could limit afternoon highs to the lower 90s or maybe even upper 80s. In either event it will still be a humid day. Heat index values could be between 110 to 120 degrees in many spots. We are also under a level one and two risk for severe weather this evening as the storms pass over.
Next week will see temperatures on the decline dropping into the upper 80s to near 90° for some through the midweek. That is because a weak cold front will move in on Monday, bringing with it more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated showers and storms should still be anticipated each day next week. Low temperatures could be in the upper 60s for some as well. Heat will gradually build back along with some somewhat better chances for rain and storm activities by the second half of the work week.