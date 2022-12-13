Strong to severe storms move in overnight and Wednesday

We will continue with mostly calm weather today. This evening we will see a frontal system approach our area. This will bring back into our area some chances for some rain and thunderstorms. By far, the best bet for some heavy and hefty weather will be to the west and southwest of our area in the evening.

We will see some strong to severe thunderstorms try to move into our area during very late evening and into the wee hours of our Wednesday morning. Most of these thunderstorms will be wind producers and along with some large hail at times, however some isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question during this time period.

On Wednesday, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move through our area. The best bet for some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms will be to the south of our area. However, we will see some of the strong to severe thunderstorms move into our area by later in the morning and into the early afternoon hours. This will be a situation where the farther south you are, the better your chances of seeing severe weather will be.

All of this redevelopment will be due to an area of low pressure developing in our area by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours. That being said, we could see some heavy rainfall at times and that could give our area at times some flash flooding. So, all in all be careful as you venture out and about.

By later on Wednesday, we will see high pressure move back into our area and we will see drier and cooler weather dominate our weather forecast as we go into the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend.