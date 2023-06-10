Strong Storms Expected Multiple Times this Weekend

Strong storms are starting to move through the area as we get later in the day. We have already seen a few severe thunderstorm warnings issued with this system. These severe thunderstorm warnings are a result of large hail and strong winds being produced by these storms. These two products along with heavy rainfall and lightning should be the extent of the severe aspects. Temperatures overnight will still be around average sticking in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Saturday is just the first day of strong storms. Sunday brings another severe weather possibility with the main threats being strong winds and large hail as well as heavy rainfall. These storms are forming out ahead of a cold front moving across our area. This means we can expect a temperature drop into the start of our work week. Unfortunately, that cool down will not happen during Sunday as our afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 80s.
The cold front will bring a cool down as mentioned previously, but it will also bring a batch of drier air. It will be a nice break from the typical summer-like forecast we've had over the past several days. Temperatures for Monday afternoon are only supposed to reach into the low 80s and overnight lows into Tuesday will drop into the low 60s.
Better rain chances move back into our area Tuesday and Wednesday so don't let that rain gear get too far away. This should be isolated in nature and the timing can be expected to be adjusted as we get closer to those days. Temperatures will also be on the rise like those rain chances reaching into the upper 80s, low 90s by the end of the week.