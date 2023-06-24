 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Strong storms expected for Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunday Severe Weather Risk
Maxuser

Gabe's Late Saturday Forecast - 6/24/23

We have enjoyed dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for the entirety of our Saturday. Temperatures were much warmer and will continue to be the case heading into the evening. Overnight lows will only drop into the low 70s, but dry conditions should still be in place through the night. 

Those warm temperatures will linger into our Sunday, but humidity and moisture will be on the rise. As a result, there is a heat advisory in place along and west of I-55. This means heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. On top of the heat, we are currently under a level 2/5 risk area for severe weather. There will be two rounds of thunderstorms throughout the day. The first will be early afternoon and the next will be moving in during the evening. The main threats with this system will be strong damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also pose a threat for us. Despite the rainfall, temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 90s with heat index values making it feel even more hot. 

After the rain clears out early Monday morning, the sunshine will come back out for the start of our week. We will be dry throughout the week until isolated showers move back into our area Wednesday morning. Temperatures during the week will continue to rise into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the outdoors as the weather continues to become warmer.

Recommended for you