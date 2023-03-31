 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 97 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TALLAHATCHIE          TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            UNION                 YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
DECATUR               HARDEMAN              HARDIN
HENDERSON             HENRY                 MADISON
MCNAIRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE,
CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON, HUNTINGDON,
IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARIS,
PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO,
AND WATER VALLEY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Strong storms could move in later tonight

severe weather threat for Friday, March 31, 2023

We will see some isolated showers during the day. This will be due to a little bit of low pressure straying into our area well ahead of a much stronger frontal system that will be in our area on our tonight.

This frontal system will be a significant one when it comes to some potential for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms that could strong to severe side at times. We will see all modes of severe weather possible, especially tornadoes along with some strong and gusty winds. We do have the potential for some more of the strong tornadoes and some winds in excess of 70 mph with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 3 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west/northwest, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

We will see the front move out of our area for most of the weekend. We will see a little bit of a lull as some high pressure builds in for most of the weekend. Temperatures for the weekend still climb into the low to mid 70s.

By the late weekend and into most of next week. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times due to more low pressure and some fronts in our area. Once again, we could at times see some of the thunderstorms on the heavy and hefty side with all forms of severe weather possible with these thunderstorms.

