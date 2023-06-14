Storms today could be severe

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.
Open this link to view active power outages in Mississippi.
We have seen severe weather move through are area this morning, some of the storms brought hail and caused some wind damage. More heavy rain and thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening/overnight. This could be stronger and could bring another risk of severe weather. All forms of severe weather are possible, Highest threats are wind and large hail but even a quick tornado is possible later today.
We will continue to see some more chances for some off and on rainfall and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, along with early portions of next week. While we have been cool the past few days, temperatures are warming back up... upper 80s and low 90s starting on Friday and some heat index values could reach the upper 90s.