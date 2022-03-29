Storms producing damaging winds are likely Wednesday

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&