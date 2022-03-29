Storms producing damaging winds are likely Wednesday
The risk for severe weather is increasing on Wednesday, including the potential for thunderstorms producing wind gusts in excess of 70 mph. Tornadoes also remain a possibility, and if they could form, they could potentially become strong.
Wednesday is another one of those severe weather days that you need to be thinking about your preparation: where you will go and how you will find out if you’re in danger, now. Temperatures start in the mid 60s in the morning reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s by midday. Before the first raindrop falls, wind gusts will likely exceed 40 to 50 mph during the afternoon. This will cause some sporadic power outages in trees to fall down before the thunderstorms even arrive.
The primary severe weather risk continues to expand into our area for Wednesday afternoon/evening. As it stands, almost every inch of the WTVA nine news viewing area is under a Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risk.
- Timing: 2 PM through 9 PM
- Movement: the line will move from west to east at around 50 mph, but individual thunderstorms will move from southwest to northeast at close to 70 mph.
- Impacts: strong winds occasionally gusting in excess of 70 mph, brief but strong tornadoes possible, power disruptions likely for some locations
While we expect this to primarily be a line of severe thunderstorms that marches from west to east through the WTVA Nine News viewing area, a few individual thunderstorms could pop up ahead of that wine, if that low likelihood event happens, the impact from tornadoes will be greater. Some of our projections to develop some of those individual thunderstorms, which is why it bears mentioning.
Most of the thunderstorms should clear our area by 9 to 10 PM Wednesday, and wind speeds should drop off substantially after the line moves through, but still could gust in excess of 20 mph well into the overnight hours.
We start low 50s for early Thursday morning Thursday size will be in the mid 60s. I can’t rule out an isolated shower on Thursday but we should be mostly dry. Friday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies. Saturday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the low 70s with increased cloud cover. The rain chances are on Saturday but it’s not high. Sunday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Monday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. Rain chances and storm chances returned by Tuesday of next week with high temperatures likely in the upper 70s. A few of the storms could be strong but that remains a question.
