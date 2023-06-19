Storms have moved out but we could still see a few showers

We are starting to clear out and see some sunshine. We are partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with a few isolated showers lingering in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s.
Tuesday's forecast will remain very similar to Monday, with a few more isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures still warm to the mid to upper 80s.
By the middle of the week, skies will increasingly feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and we will start seeing temperatures climb from the middle 80s and return to the upper 80s to near 90° by the end of the work week. This will be the return of a more typical summertime pattern with only isolated to widely scattered rain chances with hot and humid conditions become more prevalent.