Storms for some today, heat for others

We have already dealt with thunderstorms moving across the area this morning and more are expected to come this afternoon as the cold front continues to move through. A few of these storms may be on the stronger side with strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall being the primary threats. The fortunate thing with rain moving through means temperatures will be cooler than expected. Some of us may not escape the mid to upper 80s. For areas that are not expecting rainfall mainly south of Highway 82, temperatures are expected to get back into the mid 90s. Heat index values are going to be even higher around 105-110 degrees resulting in heat advisories/warnings through the evening.
Once the cold front pushes through and the rain clears out late this afternoon, we will see much cooler temperatures as a result. Overnight low temperatures heading into Tuesday will be in the low 70s. Chances of rain will also be limited making for a very enjoyable evening.
Tuesday will see high temperatures a bit below average also due to the passing cold front. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 80s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning that may limit that heating even more. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain and strong wind being the main components.
Temperatures gradually increase heading into the rest of the week. High temperatures rise back into the low 90s and low temperatures will be back into the mid 70s. There will also be a chance for ongoing showers and storms, but these will mainly be isolated to scattered chances.