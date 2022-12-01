Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County.

That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday.

So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper County reported 12 homes damaged and Pike County reported eight homes damaged.

Eight tornadoes touched down across the state, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Two injuries were originally reported in Pike County. MEMA later clarified only one injury occurred.

Mississippians who sustained damage are encouraged to file insurance claims, take photos of damage and report the damage to MEMA using this link.