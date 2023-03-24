Storm-related deaths reported in Monroe, Carroll counties

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Tornadoes swept through Mississippi Friday evening, killing almost two dozen people.
Two deaths happened in Monroe County and three happened in Carroll County.
The images below show damage in Amory, Wren, Tupelo and Winona.