...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Starting the work week with hot and humid weather

Extreme heat threatens the mid south Monday
Maxuser

Hot and humid conditions carry over into the work week. Today we have Excessive Heat Warnings for the northern half of the area until 8PM. Heat Advisories in place till 6 PM for our Alabama counties, and until 8 PM for our Mississippi counties. These heat advisories and warnings span across almost 20 states. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans as this is the first excessive heat event we have had this year.

This hot weather pattern goes past Monday and continues into the rest of the week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. As we head late week it begins to loosen its drip late week and isolated showers and storms are expected. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week.

As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week. Going into next weekend, we should see a small relief from the excessive heat. High temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s but humidity levels will be down, allowing it to actually feel like the mid 90s.

