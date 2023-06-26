 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Starkville boutique and theater recognized by Mississippi Main Street Association

  • Updated
  • 0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Starkville Main Street Association took home two awards during the Mississippi Main Street Association’s awards luncheon on June 15.

Downtown Starkville, MS

Downtown Starkville in Mississippi. Photo Date: June 26, 2023.

George-Mary's, a boutique owned by Alesia Lucas, received the Outstanding Retail Merchandising award.

George-Mary’s in Starkville, MS

George-Mary’s in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: June 26, 2023.

The Rex Theatre and chairman Kyle Jordan received the Outstanding Private Downtown Revitalization Project award. The theater recently underwent a massive renovation.

Rex Theatre in Starkville, MS

Rex Theatre in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: June 26, 2023.

This is part of WTVA’s new special “Main Street Mississippi.” Open this link to view past stories.

Reporter Avery Hilliard will highlight 10 communities recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association.

Tags

Recommended for you