Wendy's Giant of the Week - Zion Ashby of Itawamba AHS

The Wendy's Giant of the Week, in another down-to-the-wire vote — the most votes we've had so far this season, is Itawamba do-it-all-man Zion Ashby.
Ashby is part of a star-studded offense and defense of the undefeated Itawamba Indians.
And this week against Tishomingo, the two-way player shined.
He caught a touchdown pass early in the game and then followed that up with an interception return for a touchdown in the Indians' district opener against Tishomingo.
Big test this week for Itawamba against the 4-2 Shannon Red Raiders.
But before that game is played, Ashby will have some sweet new Wendy’s swag.
Zion Ashby, the Wendy's Giant of the Week