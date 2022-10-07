 Skip to main content
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Zion Ashby of Itawamba AHS

  • Updated
Zion Ashby, Itawamba AHS

Itawamba AHS player Zion Ashby (center) makes an interception against Tishomingo County.

The Wendy's Giant of the Week, in another down-to-the-wire vote — the most votes we've had so far this season, is Itawamba do-it-all-man Zion Ashby.

Ashby is part of a star-studded offense and defense of the undefeated Itawamba Indians.

And this week against Tishomingo, the two-way player shined.

He caught a touchdown pass early in the game and then followed that up with an interception return for a touchdown in the Indians' district opener against Tishomingo.

Big test this week for Itawamba against the 4-2 Shannon Red Raiders.

But before that game is played, Ashby will have some sweet new Wendy’s swag.

Zion Ashby, the Wendy's Giant of the Week

