Wendy's Giant of the Week - Ty Murphy of Eupora

The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Eupora quarterback Ty Murphy.
What a week for Eupora. They got Game of the Week. They won that Game of the Week.
And now they get Giant of the Week in a hard-fought battle that was decided by a pick six.
Ty Murphy was an animal.
He threw for a few touchdowns, ran the ball effectively and showed that he truly is one of the top talents of 2A in the state of Mississippi.
So far this season, Murphy has rushed for over 1000 yards and passed for over 1000 yards with 26 total touchdowns.