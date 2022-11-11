Wendy's Giant of the Week - Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Smithville quarterback Chandler Brunetti.
The junior signal caller and the Seminoles entered last Friday night needing a win to secure a playoff spot; and behind Brunetti, the Seminoles held on to beat Thrasher 14 to 12.
Brunetti accounted for nearly half of his team's total offense, including a clutch touchdown pass to Kendall Thompson.
Smithville lost six of its first seven games. But did they give up? They could have but they didn't.
They won three of their last four games to sneak into the playoffs, and now it's a brand new season.