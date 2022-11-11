 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wendy's Giant of the Week - Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti

  • Updated
  • 0
Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti

Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti (center) vs. Thrasher on Nov. 4, 2022.

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Smithville quarterback Chandler Brunetti.

The junior signal caller and the Seminoles entered last Friday night needing a win to secure a playoff spot; and behind Brunetti, the Seminoles held on to beat Thrasher 14 to 12.

Brunetti accounted for nearly half of his team's total offense, including a clutch touchdown pass to Kendall Thompson.

Smithville lost six of its first seven games. But did they give up? They could have but they didn't.

They won three of their last four games to sneak into the playoffs, and now it's a brand new season.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you