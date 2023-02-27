WBB SEC Tournament: MSU plays Thursday, Ole Miss plays Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 1 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Ole Miss is the No. 4 seed and Mississippi State is the No. 5 seed.
MSU faces the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt game on Thursday.
Ole Miss plays the winner of the MSU game on Friday.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with 20 wins and nine losses, including nine SEC wins and seven SEC losses.
The Rebels finished the regular season 22-7, including 11 SEC wins and five SEC losses.