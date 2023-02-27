 Skip to main content
WBB SEC Tournament: MSU plays Thursday, Ole Miss plays Friday

  Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss women's basketball

Mississippi guard Myah Taylor (1) attempts to dribble past the defense of South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 1 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ole Miss is the No. 4 seed and Mississippi State is the No. 5 seed.

MSU faces the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt game on Thursday.

Ole Miss plays the winner of the MSU game on Friday.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with 20 wins and nine losses, including nine SEC wins and seven SEC losses.

The Rebels finished the regular season 22-7, including 11 SEC wins and five SEC losses.

Open this link to view the full bracket.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

