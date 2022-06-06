Vogel named head men’s soccer coach at ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College has hired Caryl Vogel to lead its men’s soccer program.
The Pontotoc native spent the last season as the first-ever head men’s soccer coach at Blue Mountain College.
He’s the fifth coach in ICC program history.
Vogel previously coached at New Albany High School.
“It’s an exciting time for me and my family,” Vogel said. “It’s been a dream of mine to work at ICC for quite some time. I’ve kept close tabs with Coach [Mike] Sullivan and the success he has had here. It has always had a special place in my heart. I’m excited to have the chance to lead this men’s program.”