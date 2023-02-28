 Skip to main content
Two Rebels, two Bulldogs named postseason All-SEC

  • Updated
Angel Baker, Madison Scott, Jessika Carter, Debreasha Powe

(L-R): Angel Baker, Madison Scott, Jessika Carter, Debreasha Powe. Sources: OleMissSports.com, HailState.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its postseason women’s basketball awards on Tuesday.

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is the Player of the Year.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is the Coach of the Year.

Angel Baker of Ole Miss was named First Team All-SEC.

Madison Scott of Ole Miss was named Second Team All-SEC. Jessika Carter of Mississippi State was named Second Team All-SEC.

Debreasha Powe of Mississippi State was named All Freshman.

Scott and Carter were named All-Defensive.

Open this link to view the full list.

