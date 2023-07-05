Tupelo Futbol Club sends two teams to nationals

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s time to go for the gold.
The Tupelo Futbol Club has two teams competing for a national championship.
The under 19 and under 15 girls' soccer teams qualified for the United States Youth Soccer League national tournament two weeks ago after taking 1st place at the Southern Regional Tournament.
Both teams are made up of girls from all across northeast Mississippi.
These squads are the first teams from the Tupelo Futbol Club to win the USYS southern regional championship.
The tournament will be from July 7th through the 11th and will be held in Wichita, Kansas.
They are also two of only four teams from Mississippi to ever make it to the national tournament.