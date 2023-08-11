Tupelo Futbol Club inspired by World Cup tournament

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Women’s World Cup is nearing its end. Countries from all over the world have been competing for almost a month. While they have been playing for a gold in the tournament, they have also been an inspiration to some players in Tupelo.
They also learn a lot by watching the tournament. “I’ve been really excited to see other people older than me play my position so that I can take things from them and put them into my game that I play. And I just think it’s really cool to watch older people play my position so you can learn from them," says Tupelo Futbol Club player Jordan Martin.
The tournament has been held in Australia and New Zealand. The game start times have been early in the morning for people wanting to watch back in the United States.
However, that isn’t stopping members of the Tupelo Futbol Club from getting up early to watch. “I’ve been staying up for most of the games. I’ve stayed up a couple of times for the 2am games and I definitely stayed up for the four am game with U.S. vs Sweden," says Martin.
The tournament will end on the 20th of August.