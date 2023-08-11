 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tupelo Futbol Club inspired by World Cup tournament

Tupelo Futbol Club soccer ball

Soccer practice for Tupelo Futbol Club.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Women’s World Cup is nearing its end. Countries from all over the world have been competing for almost a month. While they have been playing for a gold in the tournament, they have also been an inspiration to some players in Tupelo.

They also learn a lot by watching the tournament. “I’ve been really excited to see other people older than me play my position so that I can take things from them and put them into my game that I play. And I just think it’s really cool to watch older people play my position so you can learn from them," says Tupelo Futbol Club player Jordan Martin.

The tournament has been held in Australia and New Zealand. The game start times have been early in the morning for people wanting to watch back in the United States. 

However, that isn’t stopping members of the Tupelo Futbol Club from getting up early to watch.  “I’ve been staying up for most of the games. I’ve stayed up a couple of times for the 2am games and I definitely stayed up for the four am game with U.S. vs Sweden," says Martin.

The tournament will end on the 20th of August.

 

 

