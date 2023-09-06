Travis Kelce could be ruled out of NFL season opener after suffering knee injury

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR ITAWAMBA...EAST CENTRAL LEE AND NORTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES... At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fulton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Fairview, New Salem, Evergreen, Clay, Abney, Eastman, Turon, Mooreville, Eggville, Ballardsville, Sipsey Fork, Cardsville, Tilden, Splunge and Unity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH