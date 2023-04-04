Tiger Woods unsure whether this year's Masters will be his last

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CHESTER DECATUR HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON, IUKA, LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.