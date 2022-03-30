Tiger Woods sparks speculation of shock return at Masters after Augusta practice round

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi... Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi... Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Western Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Southwestern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wall Doxey State Park to near Denmark to 7 miles west of Pittsboro, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Tupelo, New Albany, Pontotoc, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Ecru, Pittsboro, Slate Springs and Cambridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH