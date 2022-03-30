Tiger Woods sparks speculation of shock return at Masters after Augusta practice round

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi...
Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi...
Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi...
Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi...
Union County in northeastern Mississippi...
Western Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southwestern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 520 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Wall Doxey State Park to near Denmark to 7
miles west of Pittsboro, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, New Albany, Pontotoc, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona,
Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon,
Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Ecru, Pittsboro, Slate Springs and
Cambridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
and northwestern Mississippi.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 77 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             DESOTO                ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            UNION                 YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
CROCKETT              DECATUR               DYER
FAYETTE               GIBSON                HARDEMAN
HARDIN                HAYWOOD               HENDERSON
HENRY                 LAUDERDALE            MADISON
MCNAIRY               OBION                 SHELBY
TIPTON                WEAKLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH,
COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG, FULTON, GERMANTOWN,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA,
JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARTIN, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON,
NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARIS,
PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER,
SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUPELO, UNION CITY,
AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on east west oriented
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...localized blowing dust around freshly
plowed fields may also result in diminished visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Tiger Woods sparks speculation of shock return at Masters after Augusta practice round

  • 0

Tiger Woods has sparked speculation that he could make a shock return to golf at next week's Masters after it was widely reported that he has played a practice round at Augusta National.

The 15-time major champion has not played an official tournament after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

However, earlier this week, Woods was named among the 91 starters for the 2022 Masters, which begins on April 7.

And on Tuesday, Woods' private jet was reportedly spotted landing at an airport near Augusta, which fueled social media into a frenzy that he could feature at the major.

Rumors were heightened when reports emerged that the five-time Masters winner was playing a practice round at Augusta with his son, Charlie, and world No. 7 and good friend Justin Thomas.

The PGA Tour even tweeted a photo of Woods swinging a club with the caption: "Tiger Woods is practicing today at Augusta National."

Such news predictably garnered even more excitement, with six-time major winner Nick Faldo tweeting: "See Tiger has arrived at Augusta. If he plays, it will be off the charts and another one of the greatest moments at The Masters."

Rory McIlroy, the four-time major champion, wouldn't be surprised by a comeback, telling reporters Wednesday that a return would be "phenomenal" for golf, the Masters and fans.

"The sheer will and perseverance ... it is incredible, and if he comes back from this again, it's just he likes to prove people wrong. He likes to prove himself wrong," McIlroy said at a press conference at the Valero Open in San Antonio, Texas.

"Regardless of when he does come back -- whether it's next week or a few weeks, few months down the line -- he's a wonderful addition to the game. And the game of golf is better when he's playing and when he's playing well."

The Augusta course will have provided a stern test for Woods' physical condition due to the distances and elevation changes he'd have had to traverse.

According to Golf.com, the nominal length of the course is 7,475 yards, but once the distance between holes and estimated distance walked on the greens had been added, the total distance a player might walk could be around 9,700 yards (5.51 miles).

The changes in elevation will have challenged Woods' leg muscles, with the hilly nature of the course an obstacle players have to battle over the four days at the famous course.

Woods' representatives have yet to respond to CNN's request for comment.

The American has not played a round on the PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters in November of that year.

The 46-year-old has been rehabilitating in an attempt to get back on the golf course following his car crash in Los Angeles in 2021. He admitted last month that his recovery had left him feeling "frustrated."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Woods' only appearance in competitive golf since the crash was in December 2021 alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida.

And although taking to the course with his son gave him hope for the future, he also said he would not be able to play a full tour schedule.

"That will never happen again," he said. "I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.

