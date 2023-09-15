Thursday night high school and JUCO scores By: Zac Carlisle Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High SchoolMantachie 21, Smithville 20JUCOGulf Coast 50, ICC 0EMCC 47, Jones College 23NEMCC 19, Pearl River 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email Follow Zac Carlisle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Olympics Lara Gut-Behrami wins Killington giant slalom, and the overall title race may be on Updated Dec 15, 2022 Olympics U.S. stunned by Lithuania at FIBA World Cup Updated 48 min ago Olympics Daily Olympic Briefing: Mikaela Shiffrin hopes for final chance at medal on Day 16 Updated Aug 11, 2022 Olympics Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event Updated Aug 17, 2023 Olympics China's top 10 Winter Olympic athletes Updated Feb 4, 2022 National Sports US Women’s Open: Rookie disqualified just five holes into first round after caddie uses rangefinder Jul 7, 2023 Recommended for you