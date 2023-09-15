 Skip to main content
Thursday night high school and JUCO scores

  • Updated
  • 0

High School

Mantachie 21, Smithville 20

JUCO

Gulf Coast 50, ICC 0

EMCC 47, Jones College 23

NEMCC 19, Pearl River 3

