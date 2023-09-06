Team USA routs Italy, 100-63, to reach FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 672 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS LEE PHILLIPS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.