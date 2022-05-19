 Skip to main content
Taylorsville's late surge forces Game 3 vs. Vardaman

  • Updated
  • 0
Tartars win Game 2

Taylorsville scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead over Vardaman and the Rams couldn't mount a comeback. Game 3 of the 1A State Championship will be Friday morning at 11 AM.

