Sylvester Croom inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

(WTVA) - Former Alabama football player and Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom is among 21 new inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Croom played for Bear Bryant at Alabama from 1972-74.
He was head coach at MSU from 2004-2008. He became the first Black head football coach in the Southeastern Conference.
Other new inductees include Champ Bailey (Georgia), Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech) and Andrew Luck (Stanford).