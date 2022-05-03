Sunny Logan's journey to perfection

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) -- A local tennis player accomplished a feat this season that frankly is unbelievable.
Last Friday, Caledonia’s Sunny Logan finished her high school career with her fourth consecutive state title…and her 80th straight win. 80 wins. Zero losses. And her story goes far beyond the court.
Logan, was getting some shots in today at the Magnolia Tennis Club in Columbus, Caledonia’s home court, with her mom looking on. Fitting, because it was her mom who got her into tennis.
"Well I tried almost every other sport, and I did a lot of other sports," Logan said. "My mom showed me tennis one day and it was just love at first sight, I loved it and never looked back."
Love that turned into a passion that turned into a holy smokes she never loses! When her mom put the racket and a tennis ball in her hand all those years ago, she didn’t imagine four state championships and zero high school losses but here we are.
"It was pretty amazing," Heather Logan said. "Every time she took the court it was just every point to go through and every time she would just gain a little bit more and a little bit more so her determination was impeccable."
Logan’s remarkable record, the 80 wins, the four state championships, are great, they are unbelievable, but the trials she faced before her run even began, that’s what gave her the drive.
Before she battled the best the state of Mississippi had to offer, when she was eight years old she battled Burkitt Lymphoma at St. Jude and she beat it. No experience anyone wants to go through, but it made her into the fierce competitor she is today.
"It really showed me that no matter how hard you can get down or how low you can get," Logan said. "You can always come up if you put your mind to it and you can’t let something get you down."
Logan will attend William Carey University in the fall. She’ll play on the tennis team, but she chose William Carey because of their nursing program. Her love of tennis helped her in the fight for her life, but it was the nurses of St. Jude that kept her positive and smiling on a day to day basis and she wants to be that difference for a child in need.
"I had a great nurse practitioner there and she would always encourage me, and she was always there for me to cheer me up," Logan said. "I just want to be that person to somebody one day."
Logan said that she wants to win a national title at William Carey and honestly, who could doubt her?