Sugur Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Jan. 1, 2022, Sugar Bowl: Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels. Credits: Allstate Sugar Bowl, Baylor Bears, Ole Miss Rebels.

NEW ORLEANS (WTVA) - No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss!

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT. in the Caesars Superdome.

ESPN will televise the game. Open this link to watch on ESPN.com.

For ticket information, go to OleMissSports.com.

Open this link to view COVID-19 policies.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season 10-2 with wins over Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State.

The Baylor Bears finished the season 11-2.

The Rebels have played in the Sugar Bowl nine times with wins in 1958 (Texas), 1960 (LSU), 1961 (Rice), 1963 (Arkansas), 1970 (Arkansas) and 2016 (Oklahoma State).

Ole Miss lost in 1953 (Georgia Tech), 1955 (Navy) and 1964 (Alabama).

This will be Baylor’s third appearance, winning in 1957 (Tennessee) and losing in 2020 (Georgia).

