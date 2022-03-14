Striking the Balance: Booneville, Biggersville coaches make history

ROUTE 45, Miss. (WTVA) -- Winning a state championship is the ultimate accomplishment for a high school coach. Just getting to state championship is a ton of work. How about doubling that struggle? Doubling that hard work and then doubling the ultimate accomplishment. This year in Jackson, not one, but two coaches climbed the mountain and won a state championship as head coach of the boys and girls teams for the first time in history. So naturally I said to myself, how the heck did they do that? Well, Biggersville's Cliff Little and Booneville's Michael Smith just aren't your average human beings.
"I love these kids, and I love the game of basketball," Little said.
"They become a part of your life, it's not just about being a part of someone's life for a long time," Smith said.
On paper the boys and girls are two team, but through the leadership of Coach Little and Smith, they meshed into one culture of success.
"The biggest fans that (Josh's) team had was the girls team and vice versa, it was a special moment, with two groups being as one," Smith said.
But these guys and girls are competitors, there is a little rivalry between the squads.
"We watch them win and we know that we have to follow it up and do better, you know we can't lose after they win, it just wouldn't be right," Biggersville senior Brooks Brand said.
The teams practice one after another. So I had to ask:
"Do you guys talk to each and be like, coach little, he's in a bit of a mood today?"
"Especially when we run, the boys would come in and ask if we ran today and we'd be like yuuup," Biggersville senior Sariah Hoyles said.
"Oh for sure, whenever he coaches the boys first, we were like I wish he coached us first, he'd be in a good mood then," Booneville senior Emma Cunningham said.
"Yeah I agree with that, but I just wanna say that it's an honor, for (Smith) to coach us, we respect that you coach both teams how hard that is and how much that takes out of you," Booneville senior Josh Dukes said.
It started as a joke question, but Josh Dukes, man, hits ya right in the feels. These two coaches, put their lives into the game, into the community and into their teams, and the young men and women of Booneville and Biggersville are a reflection of that commitment.
"These guys are a phenomenal group of kids that I don't even know if they need me," Little said. "You know, so mature, so smart, so competitive, you know I was just kind of there as a supporter."
"This is one of the best groups of human beings I've ever been around," Smith said. "For them to support each other to really have concern and care for each individual team and collectively, it was fun to watch."