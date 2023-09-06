Spain star Jennifer Hermoso submits official complaint against Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss

(CNN) — Spanish star player Jennifer Hermoso has filed an official complaint with prosecutors against the president of the country’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, over an unwanted kiss after the Women’s World Cup final.
“Yesterday, Ms. Jennifer Hermoso submitted a complaint for the events of which you are all aware,” a spokesperson for the Spanish prosecutor’s office told CNN.
“The national court’s prosecutor’s office will file a complaint as soon as possible. The statement was made at the office of the state attorney general to protect the privacy of the victim.”
Spanish prosecutors had opened an investigation into Rubiales on August 28 and had agreed to contact Hermoso within two weeks to “inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression.”
The Spain star’s legal complaint is the next step required for the Spanish justice system to proceed with a case against the beleaguered president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
Rubiales has apologized and described the kiss at the World Cup final on August 20 as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso denied, saying she was not respected. FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, suspended him for 90 days while disciplinary proceedings are underway.
The incident has prompted a major shake-up in Spanish soccer, with the government pushing for Rubiales to resign and RFEF removing Jorge Vilda from his role as coach of the women’s national team and appointing Montse Tomé – the first woman in Spanish national team history to hold the position – in his place.
