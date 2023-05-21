 Skip to main content
Southern Miss announces new head baseball coach at the close of the season

  • Updated
Graphic announcing Christian Ostrander as head coach. Photo Date: May 12, 2023. Credit: Southern Miss Athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced its new baseball coach Sunday. Christian Ostrander will be promoted to Head Baseball Coach at the end of the 2023 season.

He will be the 14th baseball coach in the school’s history. Ostrander will be following Scott Berry, who announced his retirement May 16th. Berry coached the Golden Eagles from 2010 to 2023.

Jeremy McClain, Southern Miss Director of Athletics, said in a press release Sunday that he’s excited to see him in the position.

“Christian brings not only an outstanding track record to the position, but also the commitment, accountability, and character we have grown to expect from our baseball program,” said McClain.

According to McClain, Ostrander has been a big influence in the program’s success in the past.

Before his promotion, Ostrander served as the Associate Head Coach for the last two seasons and has worked for the baseball program for the last six years.

