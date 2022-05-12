Softball North Half Championships 5/12 By: Matt St. Jean Matt St. Jean Sports Anchor/Reporter Author twitter Author email May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOFTBALL5ANESHOBA CENTRAL 9, NEW HOPE 03AKOSSUTH 1, BOONEVILLE 01AVARDAMAN 7, WHEELER 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matt St. Jean Sports Anchor/Reporter Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019. Author twitter Author email Follow Matt St. Jean Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Olympics Slovakia's Petra Vlhova mounts massive comeback, wins slalom gold with Mikaela Shiffrin out Updated Feb 10, 2022 Sports The Elite '07 Rebels Updated Mar 23, 2022 Mississippi State Weather forces MSU to adjust schedule of Princeton series Updated Mar 10, 2022 Olympics Ice maker for Winter Olympics speed skating denies pressure from Dutch Updated Feb 10, 2022 Sports Muhammad fights pouring rain to advance to 400mH final Updated Dec 1, 2021 Sports High School Softball - 4.7 Updated Apr 7, 2022 Recommended for you