SEC announces kickoff times for some MSU, Ole Miss games

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU, Ole Miss football stadiums

(L-R): Davis Wade Stadium, Vaught Hemingway Stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced some of the kickoff times and TV assignments for the upcoming football season.

Mississippi State

Sept. 3 – vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sept. 10 - at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1

Sept. 17 - at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 19 - vs. East Tennessee State, TBD, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Nov. 24 - at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Open this link to view the entire schedule.

Ole Miss

Sept. 3 – vs. Troy, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Sept. 10 – vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

Sept. 17 – at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 24 – Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN

Open this link to view the entire schedule.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

