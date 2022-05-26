SEC announces kickoff times for some MSU, Ole Miss games

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced some of the kickoff times and TV assignments for the upcoming football season.
Mississippi State
Sept. 3 – vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sept. 10 - at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
Sept. 17 - at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 19 - vs. East Tennessee State, TBD, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Nov. 24 - at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
Open this link to view the entire schedule.
Ole Miss
Sept. 3 – vs. Troy, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Sept. 10 – vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+
Sept. 17 – at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Nov. 24 – Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN