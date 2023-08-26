 Skip to main content
Saturday Night Fever: Tupelo vs Whitehaven

Tupelo High School football helmet

Tupelo High School football helmet. Photo Date: July 2023.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Tupelo Golden Wave football team defeated the Whitehaven Tigers 37-0.