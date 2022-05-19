 Skip to main content
Saltillo state champs hope to grow E-Sports in Mississippi

  Updated
  • 0
Saltillo E-Sports

In just its first year of existence, the Saltillo E-Sports team brought home a state championship. E-Sports is providing students, who don't necessarily play sports, an opportunity to compete for their schools.  

