Ron Polk named featured speaker at upcoming Ferriss Trophy ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Ferriss Trophy ceremony.
The trophy is presented each year to the best college baseball player in the state of Mississippi.
Polk coached the Bulldogs from 1976 to 1997 and returned in 2002 through 2008. He is currently a special assistant to Athletics Director John Cohen.
The winner of this year’s award will be announced on May 23. Finalists have not been announced.
The ceremony will be the first in-person presentation since 2019; the 2020 season was canceled and the 2021 presentation was virtual.