Reed's in Tupelo working to keep up with demand for Ole Miss merchandise

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Jack Reed, Jr. said it only took two hours for Rebel fans to buy them out of their in-house national championship stock on Tuesday.
The owner and CEO said he appreciated the customer response after Mississippi State fans showed a similar interest in National Championship gear in 2021 following the school's first national championship in baseball (and school history.)
Now, Reed says Ole Miss fans are doing the same thing for their championship Rebels, and he's just thankful to be a small part of it.
"It's wonderful. It's just fun to be a local, independent store that can be part of a community's excitement like that," Reed said.
He also recalled other sports moments in the Magnolia state that caused frenzies among fans in Oxford and Starkville.
"This is a part of our history. The biggest sale we ever had was when Mississippi State went to the Final Four in basketball. The second biggest was when Ole Miss and Eli Manning went to the Cotton Bowl. So, we have those memories too of the great seasons, whatever the sport," Reed said. "So, we look forward to what's next. I mean, good gosh, Mississippi - the College Baseball capital of the country. Who knows what's next?"
Fans have been eager to buy the merchandise documenting the national title. Mike Nabors is one fan who went to the College World Series in 2022 to watch Ole Miss opening weekend, but then returned home after the weekend.
He told us he doesn't travel much but didn't let that stop him from going back to Omaha once the Rebels made it to the finals.
"When you're playing for a national championship, that will make you drop what you're doing and get there," Nabors said.
And now that the Rebels have the crown for the next Calendar year, Nabors said he's just trying to soak it all in.
"Oh it's great, I just want to enjoy the experience. We've been waiting a long time for this - watching a lot of baseball over the years," Nabors said. "So, hopefully it's not the last time, but it's definitely the first in my lifetime."
There are more Ole Miss national championship shirts on the way. White versions will be in at Reed's on Wednesday, June 29, and more powder blue shirts on Thursday, June 30.