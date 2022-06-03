Rafael Nadal advances to men's French Open final after Alexander Zverev retires due to injury

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal advanced to the men's French Open final on Friday, after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to an injury.
After losing the first set 7-6 (8) in a tie break, Zverev was leading 6-5 in the second set of the semifinal match when the German twisted his ankle reaching for a forehand shot. Zverev immediately fell and screamed in agony, while grabbing at his right ankle.
The 25-year-old had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair, before eventually coming back out on crutches to address the crowd. The spectators gave Zverev a raucous ovation as he shook the chair umpire's hand and hugged Nadal.
As a result of the injury, Nadal was victorious and continues his quest for a 14th title at Roland Garros and a record-extending 22nd grand slam title. On Sunday he will face the winner of Friday's match between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday.
Things got strange during that semifinal.
Midway through the third set, a spectator at the Court Philippe Chatrier rushed the court and appeared to tie herself to the net.
The protester peacefully knelt and was wearing a white shirt with a message in black ink on the front and the back. Both players were escorted off the court while the individual was removed by security.
The match was suspended for around 10 minutes but resumed with Rudd leading Cilic in the third set 3-6, 6-4, 4-1.
