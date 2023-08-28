Prosecutors will investigate Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss with Jenni Hermoso

(CNN) — Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation that could end in sexual aggression charges against the country’s soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales.
The case centers on the unwanted kiss Rubiales gave to star player Jenni Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup on August 20, according to a Monday statement from the Spanish Prosecutors Office.
“We have agreed to contact Jennifer Hermoso in order to inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days,” the statement says.
This comes after Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, over the weekend.
Rubiales is also under investigation by the Spanish football federation’s (RFEF) Sexual Violence Advisory Committee, according to a statement posted on the RFEF website Sunday.
The RFEF met on Monday for an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting in the wake of these developments.
Mother starts ‘hunger strike’ in church
Meanwhile, Rubiales’ mother locked herself in a church and went on hunger strike to protest the “inhumane, bloodthirsty hunt” of her 46-year-old son, Spanish media reported.
Ángeles Béjar reportedly said Monday that she would remain in the church in Motril, near Granada in southern Spain, “indefinitely, day and night” until justice was served toward Rubiales.
The soccer boss and the RFEF have been embroiled in controversy ever since he kissed 33-year-old attacker Hermoso on the lips after Spain won its first Women’s World Cup title with victory against England.
Rubiales said that he made a mistake but called the kiss consensual, while Hermoso said that she did not give her permission to be kissed and felt violated.
“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part,” she said on social media. “Simply put I was not respected.”
In a defiant speech on Friday, Rubiales refused to resign from his position and vowed to “fight to the end” – a stance that prompted a wave of heavy criticism from teams, players, politicians, union officials and even the United Nations.
When asked to comment on the incident during a press conference Monday, the United Nations Secretary General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said: “I mean how difficult is it not to kiss someone on the lips?”
“There’s a critical issue of sexism that remains in sports and we hope that Spanish authorities and the Spanish government deal with this in a manner that respects the rights of all female athletes,” he added.
Ongoing fallout
On Saturday, FIFA said it was suspending Rubiales from “all football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days while disciplinary proceedings are underway.
In response to Rubiales’ refusal to step down, RFEF vice president Rafael del Amo and 11 members of the Spanish national women’s soccer program have resigned.
Hermoso and her World Cup teammates said that they would not play again for Spain until Rubiales has been removed from his position.
The RFEF, however, is standing behind its chief, accusing Hermoso of lying about the incident and threatening legal action against her and others.
The president of Spain’s High Council of Sport (CSD), Victor Francos, has expressed worry that the controversy will hurt Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.
“I am worried about the World Cup,” Francos said in a press conference on Monday. “Two weeks ago we were in a better position for the 2030 World Cup than we are today. But we are a stubborn government.”
Francos said he has been in touch with the governing bodies to explain to them that “Spanish sport isn’t like what we’ve been seeing these days and Spanish football isn’t what you’ve seen these days,” referring to the Rubiales incident.
