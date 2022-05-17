Players from NEMCC, ICC make postseason all-conference teams

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Softball players from Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) made postseason all-conference teams, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
ICC’s McKenzie Patterson was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Player of the Year.
Patterson and her teammate Kara Hayes were named First Team All-MACCC.
Hannah Henry and Madison Jenkins, both from ICC, were named Second Team All-MACCC.
Briley Pitt from NEMCC was named Second Team All-MACCC.