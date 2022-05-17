 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Players from NEMCC, ICC make postseason all-conference teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Softball ball

Softball ball, Photo Date: Sept. 3, 2014. Credit: Pixabay.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Softball players from Itawamba Community College (ICC) and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) made postseason all-conference teams, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

ICC’s McKenzie Patterson was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Player of the Year.

McKenzie Patterson

McKenzie Patterson, Source: Itawamba Community College.

Patterson and her teammate Kara Hayes were named First Team All-MACCC.

Kara Hays

Kara Hays, Source: Itawamba Community College.

Hannah Henry and Madison Jenkins, both from ICC, were named Second Team All-MACCC.

Hannah Henry

Hannah Henry, Source: Itawamba Community College.
Madison Jenkins

Madison Jenkins, Source: Itawamba Community College.

Briley Pitt from NEMCC was named Second Team All-MACCC.

Briley Pitt

Briley Pitt, Source: Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Open this link to view the full list.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you