Patrick Surtain Sr. to be inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WTVA) - Former Southern Mississippi star football player Patrick Surtain is getting inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Surtain played for the Golden Eagles back in the late 90s and was a two-time first team All-Conference USA selection.
He was drafted in the second round of the 1998 draft to the Miami Dolphins and played for 11 seasons.
He earned All-Pro honors twice in his career and is a three-time Pro Bowler.
Surtain is currently an assistant coach at Florida State. He coaches the defensive backs.